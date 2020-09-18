三餸一湯｜蜜糖菠蘿烤雞扒 Grilled Chicken with Honey and Pineapple

蜜糖菠蘿烤雞扒

材料：

無骨雞髀扒2件

罐頭菠蘿片1罐 (200克)

菠蘿糖水2湯匙

雞湯 約50毫升

蜜糖1湯匙

無鹽牛油20克

鹽 少許

黑椒 少許

生粉芡 適量

做法：

1) 無骨雞髀扒洗淨瀝乾水分，用少許鹽及黑椒，醃約15分鐘。

2) 下油，油滾加入雞髀扒，煎至兩邊金黃色及熟透，盛起切件。

3) 菠蘿切片，保留罐頭內的菠蘿糖水待用。

4) 預備另一個平底煎鑊，下油，油滾放入牛油煮溶，加入已煎好的無骨雞髀扒炒勻，放入菠蘿片，倒入雞湯、菠蘿糖水、蜜糖，醬汁煮滾，加鹽調味，埋芡拌勻，上碟即成。

Grilled Chicken with Honey and Pineapple

Ingredients:

Boneless chicken thighs 2 pcs

Canned pineapple slices 1 pc (200g)

Pineapple syrup 2 tbsp

Chicken stock 50ml

Honey 1 tbsp

Unsalted butter 20g

Salt little

Black pepper little

Corn starch some

Steps:

1) Wash the chicken thighs and wipe dry. Season with little salt and black pepper. Marinate for 15 minutes.

2) Heat oil to boil. Add the chicken thighs. Pan fry until it’s golden color and well cooked. Dish up and cut into pieces.

3) Cut the pineapple into small pieces. Reserve the pineapple syrup from the can and set aside.

4) Prepare another frying pan. Heat oil to boil. Cook butter until to melted. Add the cooked chicken thighs and stir fry. Add the pineapple slices. Add the chicken stock, pineapple syrup, honey and stir well. Cook the sauce to boil. Season with salt. Add the corn starch until the sauce is thickened. Dish up and ready to serve.

