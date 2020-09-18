三餸一湯｜忌廉蘑菇肉丸鍋 Creamy Mushroom Meatball Pot

忌廉蘑菇肉丸鍋

肉丸材料：

免治豬肉300克

雞蛋1隻

洋葱(切碎) 1/4個

麵包糠3/5杯

牛奶50毫升

鹽 適量

黑椒 適量

醬汁材料：

無鹽牛油20克

洋葱(切碎)1/4個

蒜茸1湯匙

白蘑菇(切片)8個

新鮮迷迭香(裝飾)1枝

水100毫升

雞湯250毫升

淡忌廉200毫升

生粉芡 適量

做法：

1) 白蘑菇去頂切片。洋葱去皮切小粒。

2) 把免治豬肉放在容器內，加入洋葱粒、麵包糠、雞蛋，用手揉合搓勻，加入適量的鹽和黑椒調味。加入牛奶與肉丸搓勻，搓成圓形肉丸。

3) 下油，油滾放入肉丸，把兩面煎成金黃色約7成熟，盛起待用。

4) 煎鑊放入牛油及蒜茸，煮至融化，加入洋葱粒炒香，放入白蘑菇炒至軟身，倒入雞湯、水和鹽拌勻，醬汁煮滾後，用電動攪拌器將湯打成蓉。

5) 將肉丸回鍋倒進醬汁內，加蓋煮5分鐘，以鹽及黑椒調味，倒入淡忌廉，小火煮滾，埋芡。用新鮮迷迭香裝飾，即成。

Creamy Mushroom Meatball Pot

Meatball ingredients:

Minced pork 300g

Egg 1 pc

Onion (shredded) 1/4 pc

Bread crumbs 3/5 cup

Milk 50ml

Salt little

Black pepper little

Sauce:

Unsalted butter 20g

Onion (shredded) 1/4 pc

Minced garlic 1 tbsp

White button mushroom (sliced) 8 pcs

Fresh rosemary (Garnish) 1 clove

Water 100ml

Chicken stock 250ml

Whipping cream 200ml

Corn starch some

Steps:

1) Remove the stems of the white button mushroom and slice. Peel an onion and shred.

2) Put the minced pork in the container. Add shredded onion、bread crumbs and egg, combine and mix well with hands. Season with salt and black pepper. Add the milk and mix well. Roll into meat balls.

3) Heat oil to boil. Add the meatballs. Pan fry until both sides are golden color and medium well. Dish up and set aside.

4) In a pan, melt the butter and stir fry the minced garlic. Add the shredded onion and stir well. Add the white button mushroom and stir fry until it’s soften. Add the chicken stock, water and salt, stir well. Cook the soup to boil. Blend the soup with an electric mixer.

5) Return the meat balls into pan, lid on and cook for 5 minutes. Season with salt and black pepper. Add the whipping cream and cook to boil with low heat. Add corn starch to thicken the sauce. Garnish with fresh rosemary. Ready to serve.

