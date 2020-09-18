三餸一湯｜絲瓜大蜆湯 Luffa and Clam Soup

絲瓜大蜆湯

材料：

絲瓜1條

蜆半斤

薑絲 適量

鹽 適量

水1.5公升

做法：

1) 水滾，放蜆，煮2-3分鐘至蜆殼開口，盛起。

2) 絲瓜梅花間竹地刨皮，切件。薑去皮切幼絲。

3) 水滾，放入絲瓜和薑絲，煮5分鐘至軟身。

4) 放蜆，煲煮1分鐘，以鹽調味，即成。

Luffa and Clam Soup

Ingredients:

Luffa 1 pc

Clams 300g

Shredded ginger little

Salt little

Water 1.5 litre

Steps:

1) Water to boil. Add the clams and cook for 2-3 minutes until their shells are open. Dish up.

2) Peel the luffa and cut into pieces. Peel the ginger and shred.

3) Bring water to boil. Add the luffa and the shredded ginger. Cook for 5 minutes until it is soft.

4) Add clams and cook for 1 minute. Season with salt. Ready to serve.

