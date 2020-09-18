三餸一湯｜椒絲腐乳炒通菜 Stir-fried Water Spinach with Fermented Bean Curd and Chili

椒絲腐乳炒通菜

材料：

通菜1斤

紅辣椒 (切絲) 1條

蒜瓣6片

薑絲 適量

腐乳4磚

糖 半茶匙

紹酒1湯匙

做法：

1) 通菜洗淨，切小段。紅辣椒切絲。薑去皮切幼絲。

2) 下油，油滾爆香蒜瓣、薑絲、紅辣椒絲。

3) 腐乳與紹酒拌勻，倒入腐乳汁，炒勻。

4) 放入通菜炒勻，加入少量的水和糖調味。

5) 加蓋煮3-4分鐘，上碟，即成。

Stir-fried Water Spinach with Fermented Bean Curd and Chili

Ingredients:

Water spinach 600g

Red chili (shredded) 1 pc

Garlic cloves 6 pcs

Shredded ginger some

Fermented bean curd 4 pcs

Sugar 1/2 tsp

Shaoxing wine 1 tbsp

Steps:

1) Wash the water spinach and cut into sections. Shred the red chili. Peel the ginger and shred.

2) Heat oil to boil. Stir fry the garlic, shredded ginger and shredded red chili.

3) Mix the fermented bean curd with Shaoxing wine evenly. Add the fermented bean curd mixture and stir well.

4) Add the water spinach and stir fry. Add little water and season with sugar.

5) Cover with lid and cook for 3-4 minutes. Dish up and ready to serve.

-----------------------------

