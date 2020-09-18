名廚三餸一湯｜名廚李志偉菜單 水東芥菜桂花魚骨腩肉片湯 Mandarin Fish Bone Soup with Leaf Mustard and Sliced Pork

水東芥菜桂花魚骨腩肉片湯

材料：

大桂花魚 1條

水東芥菜 1斤

赤肉 五両

薑 40克

調味料：

鹽 少許

糖 少許

生粉 少許

胡椒粉少許

做法：

1. 桂花魚先起肉把魚骨切出來，魚肉先留起，魚骨斬件，魚鮫同樣斬件。

2. 把水東芥菜的菜葉剝開，先浸洗乾淨，然後瀝乾水再切成段；薑刮皮後用刀拍一拍，讓它更易出味，備用。

3. 赤肉切成片，然後下鹽、糖及生粉拌勻，備用。

4. 燒熱鍋下油，放魚骨煎至焦香及金黃色，下薑一起炒，接着撞入熱水，蓋上蓋後把湯煲滾。

5. 接着加入芥菜煮至菜梗變綠，釋出芥菜的味道，然後加入肉片煮十多分鐘。待魚湯變奶白色，加入少許鹽、糖及胡椒粉調味，即可享用。

Mandarin Fish Bone Soup with Leaf Mustard and Sliced Pork

Ingredients:

Mandarin fish (large) 1 pc

Shuidong leaf mustard 1 catty

Lean pork 5 tael

Ginger 40g

Seasoning:

Salt little

Sugar little

Corn starch little

Pepper little

Method:

1. Debone mandarin fish, save the filet, chop the bones and the collar in pieces.

2. Pull each leaf away from the leaf mustard bunch, rinse and soak the leaves, drain and cut into sections; peel and slice ginger, smash with blade to release its flavour.

3. Slice pork, marinate with salt, sugar and corn starch.

4. Add oil to heated wok, pan fry the fish bones until golden brown, add ginger slices, sauté, then quickly pour in hot water, cover the lid until the liquid boils up.

5. Add leaf mustard, boil until the stalks turn green and its flavour is released, then add pork slices and cook around 10-15 minutes. When the soup turns milky, season with salt, sugar and pepper, then serve.

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

為你的住家飯帶來一點不平凡！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android

-----------------------------

支持蘋果深度報道，深入社區，踢爆權貴，即Like蘋果專題及調查組FB專頁！