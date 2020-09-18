名廚三餸一湯｜名廚李志偉菜單 欖菜海茸炒四季豆 Sautéed Green Bean with Cochayuyo Seaweed

欖菜海茸炒四季豆

材料：

欖菜 40克

海茸70克

四季豆 400克

蒜茸 20克

紅椒 15克

調味料：

老抽 少許

蠔油 少許

鹽 少許

糖 少許

生粉水 少許

湯 / 水 少許

做法：

1. 海茸浸發後，放入加了鹽的滾水中汆水，汆至海茸變軟身，盛起過冷河後切段。

2. 四季豆去絲去筋後切段；紅椒切絲；蒜頭切碎，備用。

3. 燒熱鑊下油，加蒜茸及欖菜爆香，然後灒少許水，讓料頭味道散發出來後，灒酒，再加入四季豆及海茸同炒。

4. 下少許鹽及糖調味，加少許湯或水進去，轉中小火，加少許蠔油，看到湯汁滾起，加入老抽，蓋上鑊蓋炆一會讓湯汁收乾。

5. 聞到欖菜香氣，湯汁被四季豆吸收，加入紅椒絲炒勻，再以生粉水埋芡，即可上碟。

Sautéed Green Bean with Cochayuyo Seaweed

Ingredients:

Pickled leaf mustard 40g

Dried Cochayuyo Seaweed 70g

Green beans 400g

Minced garlic 20g

Red chilli pepper 15g

Seasoning:

Dark soy sauce little

Oyster sauce little

Salt little

Sugar little

Corn starch mixture little

Broth / Water little

Method:

1. Soak Cochayuyo seaweed, blanch in salted water until soft, drain, rinse in cold water and cut into sections.

2. De-string green beans, cut into sections; thinly slice red chilli pepper; mince garlic.

3. Add oil in heated wok, sauté minced garlic and pickled leaf mustard, then drizzle in a little water to release the ingredients' flavour, drizzle in Shaoxing wine, toss green beans and Cochayuyo seaweed, sauté.

4. Season with salt and sugar, add a little stock or water, turn to low heat, add a little oyster sauce, when liquid boils up, add dark soy sauce, braise with lid covered until liquid evaporates.

5. When you smell the fragrance of pickled leaf mustard and the sauce is absorbed by green beans, add red chilli pepper slices, mix well, thicken sauce with corn starch mixture and serve.

