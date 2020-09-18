名廚三餸一湯｜名廚李志偉菜單 鳳眼果冬菇炆雞 Braised Chicken with Noble Bottle Tree and Mushroom

鳳眼果冬菇炆雞

材料：

新鮮三黃雞 半隻

鳳眼果 150克

冬菇 4朵

薑 40克

葱 20克

蒜頭 20克

雞肉醃料：

生抽 少許

麻油 少許

糖 少許

生粉 少許

調味料：

糖 少許

老抽 少許

蠔油 少許

鹽 少許

紹興酒少許

麻油 少許

做法：

1. 鳳眼果用小刀把殼去掉，剝開果皮，然後用滾水汆水；冬菇一開二；薑切片；蒜頭剁成茸；葱切段，備用

2. 雞斬成細件，去掉油脂，然後加入糖、生抽、生粉、麻油拌勻醃一會。

3. 燒熱鑊下油，放雞進去煎，煎至皮變色有焦香氣，先盛起。

4. 把鑊清洗乾淨，下油再燒熱，放入薑片、蒜茸爆香，再把雞回鑊炒香，聞到香氣，灒紹興酒進去炒勻，接着可以加水至剛好到雞的表面，加入鳳眼果和冬菇，再加糖、蠔油、少許老抽及麻油，蓋上蓋炆十分鐘左右。

5. 待汁收乾，把雞再翻炒一下，然後加入生粉水及葱段炒勻，即可上碟。

Braised Chicken with Noble Bottle Tree and Mushroom

Ingredients:

Fresh yellow hair chicken 1/2pc

Noble bottle tree 150g

Shiitake mushroom 4 pcs

Ginger 40g

Scallion 20g

Garlic 20g

Marinade for chicken:

Soy sauce little

Sesame oil little

Sugar little

Corn starch little

Seasoning:

Sugar little

Dark soy sauce little

Oyster sauce little

Salt little

Shaoxing wine little

Sesame oil little

Method:

1. Shell noble bottle tree with a small knife, peel the skin, then blanch in boiling water; cut shiitake mushrooms in halves; slice ginger; mince garlic; cut scallion in sections.

2. Cut chicken into small pieces, remove its fat, marinate with sugar, soy sauce, corn starch and sesame oil.

3. Add oil in heated wok, pan fry chicken until its skin browns slightly and fragrant, drain.

4. Wash the wok, add oil and heat, toss ginger slices and minced garlic, then return chicken to wok and sauté till fragrant, drizzle with Shaoxing wine, mix well, add water until it covers the surface of chicken pieces, add noble bottle tree and shiitake mushrooms, add sugar, oyster sauce, a little dark soy sauce and sesame oil, cover the lid and braise for around 10 minutes.

5. When the liquid evaporates, stir the chicken, then thicken the sauce with corn starch mixture, add scallion, mix well and serve.

