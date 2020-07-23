三餸一湯｜蘿蔔煮魚鬆 Braised radish with fish cake

蘿蔔煮魚鬆

材料︰

白蘿蔔 1條

魚肉 1碗

櫻花蝦 2湯匙

陳皮（浸軟）1片

唐芹 適量

薑 4片

水1碗

蠔油 1.5茶匙

胡椒粉 少許

做法：

1. 把唐芹、陳皮切幼。

2. 把魚肉放入碗，下胡椒粉、陳皮、唐芹粒、櫻花蝦及少許鹽攪拌。

3. 切去蘿蔔兩端，刨皮，切厚片，再切條。

4. 下油，放入魚肉煎，壓扁至2cm厚，反轉，繼續煎至金黄，取出，把魚餅切長條，再切半。

5. 爆香薑，下蘿蔔炒，下胡椒粉調味，加水煮10分鐘。

6. 魚條回鑊，下蠔油、生抽，蓋上煮5分鐘，熄火，上碟。

Braised radish with fish cake

Ingredients:

Radish 1 pc

Fish meat 1 bowl

Sergestid shrimp 2 tbsp

Tangerine peel (soaked) 1 pc

Chinese celery some

Ginger 4 slices

Water 1 bowl

Oyster sauce 1.5 tsp

White pepper a little bit

Directions:

1. Finely chop the Chinese celery and tangerine peel.

2. Put the fish meat in a bowl, add white pepper, tangerine peel, chopped Chinese celery and sergestid shrimp.

Add a bit salt, mix well.

3. Cut out both end tips from the radish, peel, slice thickly, then cut it into strips.

4. Add oil, put the fish cake in pan, press it into 2cm thickness, flip, continue to fry until golden brown. Take out,

cut it into strips, then halve.

5. Fry the ginger until fragrant, add radish to cook, season with some white pepper, add water, cook for 10 mins.

6. Put the fish cake strips back in the pan, season with some oyster sauce and light soy sauce. Cover, cook for 5 mins,off heat, serve hot.

-----------------------------

