三餸一湯｜木瓜豬骨花生雞腳湯 Papaya soup with pork bone, peanuts and chicken feet

木瓜豬骨花生雞腳湯

材料：

青木瓜 1個

雞腳 6隻

豬骨 適量

花生 半碗（浸水2小時）

腰果 適量

無花果 3粒

薑 2片

紹興酒 少許

做法：

1. 切去木瓜兩端，去皮，切半，去核，切件。

2. 把豬骨氽水，下紹興酒，取出。

3. 下雞腳氽水，取出。

4. 煲中下滾水，放薑，下木瓜、花生、腰果、無花果、豬骨、雞腳，蓋上煲2小時。

5. 下鹽調味，熄火，盛上碗。

Papaya soup with pork bone, peanuts and chicken feet

Ingredients:

Green papaya 1 pc

Chicken feet 6 pcs

Pork bone some

Peanuts ½ bowl (soaked for 2 hours)

Cashew nuts some

Dried figs 3 pcs

Ginger 2 slices

Shaoxing wine little

Directions:

1. Cut out both end tips from the green papaya, peel, halve, discard the seeds, slice.

2. Blanch the pork. Add some Shaoxing wine. Take out.

3. Blanch the chicken feet, take out.

4. Add ginger into a casserole filled with hot water, then put the papaya, peanuts, cashew nuts, figs, pork bone and

chicken feet together. Cover, boil for 2 hours,

5. Season with some salt. Off heat, serve hot.

