三餸一湯｜川式麻婆豆腐 Sichuan style Mapo tofu

川式麻婆豆腐
材料：
硬豆腐 1件
免治牛肉 3湯匙
豆瓣醬 1湯匙
豆豉 約15粒
花椒 1湯匙
乾辣椒 4隻
老抽 1茶匙
糖 適量
蒜茸 1湯匙
薑茸 1茶匙
葱粒 適量
雞湯 50毫升
水 100毫升
生粉水適量
做法：
1. 把葱白、青葱切粒。把薑剁幼，拍扁蒜頭，剁幼。
2. 把豆腐切粒，加鹽入水中，放入豆腐煮1分鐘，取出，隔水備用。
3.下胡椒粉、生抽、水醃牛肉，攪勻，略醃。
4. 下油，小火炒香辣椒乾、花椒，取出放涼 ，把花椒、辣椒切幼。
5. 用鑊中花椒辣椒油炒牛肉，之後下少許油爆香蒜茸，薑茸。
6. 下豆豉、豆瓣醬炒香，下水及雞湯、葱白及少許已剁幼花椒辣椒碎，蓋上略煮。
7. 下糖，少許生抽調味。
8. 下豆腐，蓋上煮1分鐘。開蓋，下生粉水埋芡，之後再下一些生粉使汁濃稠。
9. 熄火，下青葱，下花椒辣椒碎，上碟。
Sichuan style Mapo tofu
Ingredients:
Hard tofu 1 pc
Minced beef 3 tbsp
Chili bean paste 1 tbsp
Fermented black bean 15 pcs
Sichuan peppercorn 1 tbsp
Dried chili 4 pcs
Dark soy sauce 1 tsp
Sugar some
Minced garlic 1 tbsp
Minced ginger 1 tsp
Diced spring onion some
Chicken broth 50ml
Water 100 ml
Starch slurry some
Directions:
1. Chop the white and green part of green onion. Finely chop the ginger, press and finely chop the garlic.
2. Cut the tofu into cubes, add some salt in water, blanch the tofu for 1 min, take out, drain and reserve.
3. Marinate the minced beef with white pepper, light soy sauce and water, mix well.
4. Heat oil, fry the Sichuan peppercorn and dried chili over low heat. take out and cool. Then finely chop the chili
and Sichuan peppercorn.
5. Fry the minced beef with the remaining oil from the wok. Then, add some more oil, fry the garlic and ginger
paste until fragrant.
6. Add fermented black beans, chili bean paste, stir fry. Pour water and chicken broth, put white part of spring onion. Put a little bit chopped chili and Sichuan peppercorn, cover, gently cook.
7. Season with a bit sugar and light soy sauce.
8. Put the tofu in pan, cover, cook for 1 min. Open the lid, add starch slurry to thicken the sauce.
9. Off heat, sprinkle with some green part of spring onion, chopped chili and Sichuan peppercorn on top. Transfer on a plate, serve hot.
