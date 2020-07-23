三餸一湯｜川式麻婆豆腐 Sichuan style Mapo tofu

川式麻婆豆腐

材料：

硬豆腐 1件

免治牛肉 3湯匙

豆瓣醬 1湯匙

豆豉 約15粒

花椒 1湯匙

乾辣椒 4隻

老抽 1茶匙

糖 適量

蒜茸 1湯匙

薑茸 1茶匙

葱粒 適量

雞湯 50毫升

水 100毫升

生粉水適量

做法：

1. 把葱白、青葱切粒。把薑剁幼，拍扁蒜頭，剁幼。

2. 把豆腐切粒，加鹽入水中，放入豆腐煮1分鐘，取出，隔水備用。

3.下胡椒粉、生抽、水醃牛肉，攪勻，略醃。

4. 下油，小火炒香辣椒乾、花椒，取出放涼 ，把花椒、辣椒切幼。

5. 用鑊中花椒辣椒油炒牛肉，之後下少許油爆香蒜茸，薑茸。

6. 下豆豉、豆瓣醬炒香，下水及雞湯、葱白及少許已剁幼花椒辣椒碎，蓋上略煮。

7. 下糖，少許生抽調味。

8. 下豆腐，蓋上煮1分鐘。開蓋，下生粉水埋芡，之後再下一些生粉使汁濃稠。

9. 熄火，下青葱，下花椒辣椒碎，上碟。

Sichuan style Mapo tofu

Ingredients:

Hard tofu 1 pc

Minced beef 3 tbsp

Chili bean paste 1 tbsp

Fermented black bean 15 pcs

Sichuan peppercorn 1 tbsp

Dried chili 4 pcs

Dark soy sauce 1 tsp

Sugar some

Minced garlic 1 tbsp

Minced ginger 1 tsp

Diced spring onion some

Chicken broth 50ml

Water 100 ml

Starch slurry some

Directions:

1. Chop the white and green part of green onion. Finely chop the ginger, press and finely chop the garlic.

2. Cut the tofu into cubes, add some salt in water, blanch the tofu for 1 min, take out, drain and reserve.

3. Marinate the minced beef with white pepper, light soy sauce and water, mix well.

4. Heat oil, fry the Sichuan peppercorn and dried chili over low heat. take out and cool. Then finely chop the chili

and Sichuan peppercorn.

5. Fry the minced beef with the remaining oil from the wok. Then, add some more oil, fry the garlic and ginger

paste until fragrant.

6. Add fermented black beans, chili bean paste, stir fry. Pour water and chicken broth, put white part of spring onion. Put a little bit chopped chili and Sichuan peppercorn, cover, gently cook.

7. Season with a bit sugar and light soy sauce.

8. Put the tofu in pan, cover, cook for 1 min. Open the lid, add starch slurry to thicken the sauce.

9. Off heat, sprinkle with some green part of spring onion, chopped chili and Sichuan peppercorn on top. Transfer on a plate, serve hot.

