三餸一湯｜桂花糖醋藕片（冷盤）Lotus root in Osmanthus sugar and vinegar sauce (cold dish)

桂花糖醋藕片（冷盤）

材料︰

蓮藕 1節 （選長身）

鹽 少許

桂花糖 2湯匙

白醋 1湯起

水 3湯匙

冰水 適量

做法︰

1. 刨去蓮藕皮，切薄片，放入熱水煮1分鐘取出，放入冰水。

2. 下桂花糖入鑊中，下白醋、水。把糖煮溶及煮滾，然後放涼。

3. 把藕片隔水放入碗中，淋上桂花糖醋，冷藏最少1小時，取出享用。

Lotus root in Osmanthus sugar and vinegar sauce (cold dish)

Ingredients:

Lotus root 1 pc (choose long shape one)

Salt a little bit

Osmanthus sugar 2 tbsp

Distilled vinegar 1 tbsp

Water 3 tbsp

Ice water some

Directions:

1. Peel the lotus root, thinly slice it. Then boil the lotus root for 1 min, take out, put them into ice water.

2. Put Osmanthus sugar in a pan, add vinegar and some water. Bring the sugar water to a boil, cook until sugar

dissolves. Then let it cool.

3. Transfer the drained lotus root in a bowl. Spoon the Osmanthus sugar vinegar sauce on it, refrigerate for at

least 1hour prior serving.

