三餸一湯｜桂花糖醋藕片（冷盤）Lotus root in Osmanthus sugar and vinegar sauce (cold dish)

桂花糖醋藕片（冷盤）
材料︰
蓮藕 1節 （選長身）
鹽 少許
桂花糖 2湯匙
白醋 1湯起
水 3湯匙
冰水 適量
做法︰
1. 刨去蓮藕皮，切薄片，放入熱水煮1分鐘取出，放入冰水。
2. 下桂花糖入鑊中，下白醋、水。把糖煮溶及煮滾，然後放涼。
3. 把藕片隔水放入碗中，淋上桂花糖醋，冷藏最少1小時，取出享用。
Lotus root in Osmanthus sugar and vinegar sauce (cold dish)
Ingredients:
Lotus root 1 pc (choose long shape one)
Salt a little bit
Osmanthus sugar 2 tbsp
Distilled vinegar 1 tbsp
Water 3 tbsp
Ice water some
Directions:
1. Peel the lotus root, thinly slice it. Then boil the lotus root for 1 min, take out, put them into ice water.
2. Put Osmanthus sugar in a pan, add vinegar and some water. Bring the sugar water to a boil, cook until sugar
dissolves. Then let it cool.
3. Transfer the drained lotus root in a bowl. Spoon the Osmanthus sugar vinegar sauce on it, refrigerate for at
least 1hour prior serving.
