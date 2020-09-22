三餸一湯｜西蘭花蛋餅 Pan fried Broccoli Egg Pancake

西蘭花蛋餅

材料：

西蘭花 300克

雞蛋 3隻

麵粉 200克

鹽 1茶匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

步驟‌：

1. 西蘭花切碎。

2. 將雞蛋、鹽、胡椒粉加入西蘭花，攪拌均勻，再將麵粉分開三次加入。

3. 燒熱油，加入西蘭花蛋糊煎。

4. 蓋上蓋，煎至熟透，切件。

Pan fried Broccoli Egg Pancake

Ingredients:

Broccoli 300g

Egg 3 pcs

Flour 200g

Salt 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Mince broccoli.

2. Put egg, salt and pepper into broccoli and mix well, then put in flour in three times separately.

3. Heat the oil, put in mixture.

4. Cover the lid and pan fry until well done, then cut into pieces.

