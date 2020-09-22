三餸一湯｜紹興醉蝦 Shao Xing Wine with Shrimp

紹興醉蝦
材料：
蝦 450克
當歸 6片
薑 30克
杞子 10克
紹興酒 200毫升
鹽 1茶匙
糖 1茶匙
雞湯200毫升
步驟：
1. 蝦剪走蝦鬚及蝦腳、挑走蝦腸；薑切片。
2. 將雞湯煮滾，加入當歸、薑、杞子、糖煮5分鐘，取出，放涼。
3. 加入紹興酒、鹽，混合成醬汁。
4. 煲滾水，加入蝦，煮3分鐘，放入冰水浸5分鐘。
5. 將蝦取出，放入醬汁，包上保鮮紙，放入雪櫃冷藏6小時。
Shao Xing Wine with Shrimp
Ingredients:
Shrimp 450g
Chinese angelica 6 slices
Ginger 30g
Dried wolfberries 10g
Shao xing wine 200ml
Salt 1 teaspoon
Sugar 1 teaspoon
Chicken soup 200ml
Steps:
1. Cut shrimp antennae and feet and remove shrimp devein. Slice ginger.
2. Cook the chicken soup until boil, put in Chinese angelica, ginger, dried wolfberries and sugar, cook 5 mins, then take out and let it cool.
3. Put in Shao xing wine and salt, mix as sauce.
4. Boil water, put in shrimp, cook 3 mins, then put shrimp in ice water and soak 5 mins.
5. Take out shrimp and put it into sauce, cover plastic wrap and put in refrigerator for 6 hours.
