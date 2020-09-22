三餸一湯｜紹興醉蝦 Shao Xing Wine with Shrimp

紹興醉蝦

材料：

蝦 450克

當歸 6片

薑 30克

杞子 10克

紹興酒 200毫升

鹽 1茶匙

糖 1茶匙

雞湯200毫升

步驟：

1. 蝦剪走蝦鬚及蝦腳、挑走蝦腸；薑切片。

2. 將雞湯煮滾，加入當歸、薑、杞子、糖煮5分鐘，取出，放涼。

3. 加入紹興酒、鹽，混合成醬汁。

4. 煲滾水，加入蝦，煮3分鐘，放入冰水浸5分鐘。

5. 將蝦取出，放入醬汁，包上保鮮紙，放入雪櫃冷藏6小時。

Shao Xing Wine with Shrimp

Ingredients:

Shrimp 450g

Chinese angelica 6 slices

Ginger 30g

Dried wolfberries 10g

Shao xing wine 200ml

Salt 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Chicken soup 200ml

Steps:

1. Cut shrimp antennae and feet and remove shrimp devein. Slice ginger.

2. Cook the chicken soup until boil, put in Chinese angelica, ginger, dried wolfberries and sugar, cook 5 mins, then take out and let it cool.

3. Put in Shao xing wine and salt, mix as sauce.

4. Boil water, put in shrimp, cook 3 mins, then put shrimp in ice water and soak 5 mins.

5. Take out shrimp and put it into sauce, cover plastic wrap and put in refrigerator for 6 hours.

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

為你的住家飯帶來一點不平凡！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android

-----------------------------

支持蘋果深度報道，深入社區，踢爆權貴，即Like蘋果專題及調查組FB專頁！