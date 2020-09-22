三餸一湯｜印度椰子腰果雪耳素湯 Indian coconut, Cashew Nuts and Snow Fungus Vegan Soup

印度椰子腰果雪耳素湯

材料：

印度椰子 1個

腰果 100克

雪耳 1個

粟米 1條

紅蘿蔔 1條

南北杏 30克

步驟‌：

1. 雪耳、腰果、南北杏浸水。

2. 印度椰子、粟米、雪耳切件；紅蘿蔔去皮及切件。

3. 將所有材料加入滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲2小時。

Indian coconut, Cashew Nuts and Snow Fungus Vegan Soup

Ingredients:

Indian coconut 1 pc

Cashew nuts 100g

Snow fungus 1 pc

Corn 1 pc

Carrot 1 pc

Apricot kernel 30g

Steps:

1. Soak snow fungus, cashew nuts, apricot kernel.

2. Cut Indian coconut, corn and snow fungus into pieces. Peel carrot and cut into pieces.

3. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid, cook 2 hours with low heat.

