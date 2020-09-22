三餸一湯｜白咖喱香茅豬扒 Lemongrass Pork Chop with White Curry Sauce

白咖喱香茅豬扒

材料：

豬扒 1塊

香茅 2條

南薑 20克

椰奶200毫升

檸檬葉 2片

洋葱 1/2個

雞湯200毫升

水100毫升

咖喱粉2湯匙

生抽1茶匙

老抽1茶匙

麻油 1茶匙

糖1茶匙

生粉 1茶匙

步驟‌：

1. 將1條香茅切碎、1條香茅切段。

2. 將10克南薑切碎、10克南薑切片。

3. 將1 片檸檬葉切碎、1 片檸檬葉切絲。

4. 洋葱切絲；豬扒拍鬆。

5. 將香茅碎、南薑碎、檸檬葉碎、生抽、老抽、麻油、糖加入豬扒，攪拌均勻，再加入生粉，醃30分鐘。

6. 燒熱油，炒香咖喱粉，加入洋葱。

7. 加入雞湯、水、香茅、南薑、檸檬葉、椰奶，蓋上蓋，轉小火煮15分鐘。

8. 燒熱油，煎熟豬扒，切件，加入白咖喱汁。

Lemongrass Pork Chop with White Curry Sauce

Ingredients:

Pork chop 1 pc

Lemongrass 2 pcs

Galangal 20g

Coconut milk 200ml

Kaffir lime leaves 2 slices

Onion 1/2 pc

Chicken soup 200ml

Water 100ml

Curry powder 2 tablespoons

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Sesame oil 1 teaspoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Steps

1. Mince one pieces of lemongrass. Cut one pieces of lemongrass into strips.

2. Mince 10g of galangal. Slice 10g of galangal.

3. Mince one pieces of kaffir lime leaves. Shred one pieces of kaffir lime leaves.

4. Shred onion, slap pork chop.

5. Put minced lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves, soy sauce, dark soy sauce, sesame oil and sugar into pork chop, mix well, then put in cornstarch, marinate 30 mins.

6. Heat the oil, stir fry curry powder then put in onion.

7. Put in chicken soup, water, lemongrass, galangal, kaffir lime leaves and coconut milk, cover the lid, cook 15 mins with low heat.

8. Heat the oil, pan fry pork chop until well done, then cut into pieces, put in white curry sauce.

