三餸一湯｜洋葱燜雞槌 Braised drumstick with onion

洋葱燜雞槌

材料：

洋葱1個

甘筍1/3個

葱2條

蒜頭2瓣

芝麻1茶匙

小雞槌8隻

水200毫升

醃料：

糖少許

鹽少許

紹酒1茶匙

粟粉1茶匙

老抽半茶匙

調味：

老抽半茶匙

蜜糖半茶匙

粟粉芡少許

做法：

1. 雞槌加醃料拌勻略醃15分鐘。洋葱切片，切葱花，蒜頭切碎。甘筍削皮，對切，再切片。

2. 燒熱油，煎雞槌，煎至兩面金黃色盛起。

3. 炒香洋葱，加入甘筍，再加少許油，下蒜頭爆香。加水200毫升。下蠔油、老抽、糖和生抽。把雞槌鋪在洋葱上，蓋上收中細火煮20分鐘。加老抽、葱、蜜糖和芝麻，加粟粉芡收汁。

Braised drumstick with onion

Ingredients:

Onion 1 pc

Carrot ⅓ pc

Green onion 2 pcs

Garlic 2 cloves

Sesame 1 teaspoon

Drumstick 8 pcs

Water 200ml

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Dark soy sauce ½ teaspoon

Seasoning:

Dark soy sauce ½ teaspoon

Honey ½ teaspoon

Cornstarch Little

Steps:

1. Marinate drumstick with marinade for 15 minutes. Slice onion. Shred green onion and garlic. Peel carrot and cut in half. Slice it.

2. Heat the oil, pan fry drumstick, take it out until golden brown.

3. Stir fry onion, carrot and then put a little oil. Put in garlic, water, oyster sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar and soy sauce. Put drumsticks on onion. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 20 minutes.

4. Open the lid, put a little dark soy sauce, green onion, honey and sesame. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water.

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

為你的住家飯帶來一點不平凡！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android

-----------------------------

支持蘋果深度報道，深入社區，踢爆權貴，即Like蘋果專題及調查組FB專頁！