三餸一湯｜雞油菌燴蒲瓜脯 Braised bottle gourd with Chanterelle

雞油菌燴蒲瓜脯

材料：

蒲瓜1條

新鮮雞油菌60克

瑤柱2湯匙（紹酒浸泡）

乾葱1粒

蒜頭2瓣

清湯4湯匙

紹酒1茶匙

鹽少許

糖少許

粟粉芡水少許

做法：

1. 蒲瓜削皮，切6塊厚件，蓋上隔水蒸15分鐘。

2. 蒜頭和乾葱切碎。燒熱油，加蒜頭和乾葱炒香，加瑤柱碎同炒。

3. 加入雞油菌和清湯2湯匙，加紹酒、鹽和糖炒勻，再加清湯2湯匙大火煮滾。加麻油，再加粟粉芡收稠湯汁，淋在蒸好的瓜上。

Braised bottle gourd with Chanterelle

Ingredients:

Bottle gourd 1 pc

Fresh Chanterelle 60g

Dried scallop 2 tablespoons (soak with Shao Xing wine)

Shallot 1 pc

Garlic 2 cloves

Chicken broth 4 tablespoons

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Salt Little

Sugar Little

Cornstarch water Little

Steps:

1. Peel bottle gourd, cut in 6 thick pieces. Cover the lid and steam for 15 minutes.

2. Shred garlic and shallot. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic and shallot. Put in dried scallop, stir fry.

3. Put in fresh chanterelle, 2 Tablespoons of chicken broth, Shao Xing wine, salt and sugar, stir fry. Put in 2 more Tablespoons of chicken broth and boil in high heat. Put in sesame oil. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water. Pour the sauce on bottle gourd.

