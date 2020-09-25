三餸一湯｜清蒸太陽魚 Steamed Sunfish

清蒸太陽魚

材料：

太陽魚1條

葱少許

薑片4片

調味料：

蒸魚豉油3湯匙

熱油3湯匙

鹽少許

做法：

1. 葱切段。

2. 魚洗淨放上蒸碟，鋪上薑片，再灑上少許鹽和油。（TIPS：太陽魚魚骨比一般淡水魚少，吃時不用怕太多骨）

3. 猛火蒸8分鐘。

4. 放上葱段，淋上熱油和蒸魚豉油即成。

Steamed Sunfish

Ingredients:

1 Sunfish

Some Spring Onions

4 Slices Ginger

Seasoning：

3 tbsp Steamed Fish Soy Sauce

3 tbsp Hot Oil

Some Salt

Step:

1. Cut spring onion into sections.

2. Rinse the fish and place in a plate. Put on ginger slices and sprinkle with some salt and oil. (TIPS：Sunfish has less bones than regular freshwater fish, which will be easier to eat.)

3. Steam with high heat for 8 minutes.

4. Put sectioned spring onions over steamed fish and drizzle hot oil and steamed fish soy sauce.

-----------------------------

