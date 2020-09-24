三餸一湯｜蒜芯炒牛肉 Stir-Fried Garlic Shoot with Beef

蒜芯炒牛肉

材料：

蒜芯1紮

牛柳絲1 両

蒜頭2瓣

紅椒1隻

調味：

鹽少許

雞粉少許

做法：

1. 蒜芯切小段。蒜頭及紅椒切片。

2. 牛肉加生油捞勻，醃10分鐘。

3. 熱鑊後熱油，爆香蒜頭，放入牛肉炒至半熟，盛起待用。

4. 熱鑊後熱油，炒蒜苗1-2分鐘，加少許水，蓋上蓋焗1分鐘。

5. 開蓋，將牛肉及紅椒片下鑊炒熟。

6. 加入鹽和雞粉調味即成。

Stir-Fried Garlic Shoot with Beef

Ingredients:

1 Stalk Garlic Shoot

1 Tael Shred Beef Fillet

2 Cloves Garlic

1 Red Pepper

Seasoning:

Some Salt

Some Chicken Powder

Step：

1. Cut garlic shoot into sections. Slice garlic and red pepper.

2. Mix beef with oil, and marinate for 10 minutes.

3. Heat the pan with oil, saute garlic until fragrant. Add beef and stir-fry till its half done, dish up and set aside.

4. Heat the pan with oil, stir-fry garlic shoots for 1-2 minutes. Add water, cover it and cook for 1 minute.

5. Add beef and red pepper slices and stir-fry until beef done.

6. Season with salt and chicken powder.

