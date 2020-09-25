三餸一湯｜爆炒花甲 Stir-Fried Clams

爆炒花甲

材料：

花甲1斤

蒜頭 2瓣

豆豉2茶匙

乾紫蘇葉數片

調味料：

生抽少許

鹽少許

生粉水少許

做法：

1. 蒜頭切片，豆豉切碎。

2. 紫蘇葉用水浸軟，印乾後切碎。

3. 滾水下花甲，煮至殼開口。

4. 熱鑊後熱油，爆香蒜片並加入豆豉爆香，再加入紫蘇葉。

5. 下花甲大火爆炒，加少許水，再加生粉水埋芡。

6. 加生抽和鹽調味即成。

Stir-Fried Clams

Ingredients:

600g Clams

2 Cloves Garlic

2 tsp Fermented Black Beans

Few Pieces of Dried Perilla Leaves

Seasoning：

Some Light Soy Sauce

Some Salt

Some Corn Starch Water

Step:

1. Slice garlics, mince fermented black beans.

2. Soak Perilla leaves, pat dry and chop.

3. Put clams in boiling water, boil till the shell is opened.

4. Heat the pan with oil. Saute sliced garlic and fermented black beans until fragrant. Then, add perilla leaves.

5. Add clams and stir-fry over high heat. Add some water and corn starch water until sauce thicken.

6. Season with light soy sauce and salt.

