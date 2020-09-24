三餸一湯｜豆腐節瓜魚頭湯 Fish Head Soup with Tofu and Hairy Gourd

豆腐節瓜魚頭湯

材料：

豆腐1磚

節瓜1個

開邊魚頭半個

薑3片

芫荽1棵

醃料:

生粉2茶匙

調味料：

鹽1茶匙

做法：

1. 豆腐切塊。

2. 魚頭抺乾水分，生粉撲滿魚頭表面。

3. 節瓜去皮切片，芫荽切碎。

4. 熱鑊後熱油，爆香薑片，下魚頭煎至金黃。

5. 加入節瓜和清水煮滾，加入豆腐塊轉大火，再轉小火煲5分鐘。

6. 煮滾後加鹽調味，倒入碗，灑上芫荽即成。

Fish Head Soup with Tofu and Hairy Gourd

Ingredients:

1 Brick Tofu

1 Hairy Gourd

½ Fish Head

3 Slices Ginger

1 Stalk Coriander

Marinade:

2 tsp Corn Starch

Seasoning:

1 tsp Salt

Step:

1. Cut tofu into pieces.

2. Pat dry the fish head, coat corn starch all over the surface

3. Peel and slice hairy gourd and chop coriander

4. Heat the pan with oil, saute ginger slices until fragrant. Pan-fry fish head till its golden brown.

5. Add hairy gourd and water, bring to boil. Add tofu and turn to high heat and then turn to low heat and cook for 5 minutes.

6. Add salt for seasoning when it boils. Pour into a bowl, sprinkle with coriander.

