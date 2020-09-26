三餸一湯｜椰子素湯 Coconut Vegan Soup

椰子素湯
材料：
印度椰子 1個
花生 100克
合桃 100克
腰果 100克
粟米 1條
紅蘿蔔 1條
蜜棗 2粒
步驟：
1. 花生、合桃、腰果浸水。
2. 印度椰子、粟米切件；紅蘿蔔去皮、切件。
3. 將所有材料加入滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲1.5小時。
Coconut Vegan Soup
Ingredients:
Indian coconut 1 pc
Peanut 100g
Walnut 100g
Cashew nuts 100g
Corn 1 pc
Carrot 1 pc
Sweet jujube 2 pcs
Steps:
1. Soak peanut, walnut and cashew nuts.
2. Cut Indian coconut and corn into pieces. Peel carrot and cut into pieces.
3. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid, cook 1.5 hours with low heat.
-----------------------------
工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯
為你的住家飯帶來一點不平凡！
-----------------------------
《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！
-----------------------------
《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多
英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android
-----------------------------
支持蘋果深度報道，深入社區，踢爆權貴，即Like蘋果專題及調查組FB專頁！