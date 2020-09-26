蘋果日報慈善基金
三餸一湯｜椰子素湯 Coconut Vegan Soup

55分鐘前

椰子素湯

材料：

印度椰子 1個

花生 100克

合桃 100克

腰果 100克

粟米 1條

紅蘿蔔 1條

蜜棗 2粒

步驟：

1. 花生、合桃、腰果浸水。

2. 印度椰子、粟米切件；紅蘿蔔去皮、切件。

3. 將所有材料加入滾水，蓋上蓋，轉小火煲1.5小時。

Coconut Vegan Soup

Ingredients:

Indian coconut 1 pc

Peanut 100g

Walnut 100g

Cashew nuts 100g

Corn 1 pc

Carrot 1 pc

Sweet jujube 2 pcs

Steps:

1. Soak peanut, walnut and cashew nuts.

2. Cut Indian coconut and corn into pieces. Peel carrot and cut into pieces.

3. Put all ingredients into boiling water, cover the lid, cook 1.5 hours with low heat.

食譜粵菜湯水素食蔬菜豆類60分鐘以下
