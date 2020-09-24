三餸一湯｜蒜香粉絲焗鮑魚 Cooked Abalone with Garlic and Vermicelli

蒜香粉絲焗鮑魚

材料：

鮑魚 5隻

蒜頭 1個

粉絲 1包

辣椒 2隻

生抽 1湯匙

蠔油 1湯匙

豆瓣醬 1/2湯匙

糖 1湯匙

水 100毫升

步驟‌：

1. 粉絲浸水；蒜頭、辣椒切粒。

2. 鮑魚刷洗、去殼、去內臟。

3. 燒熱油，炒香蒜頭、辣椒。

4. 加入生抽、蠔油、豆瓣醬、糖、水，煮滾，再加入粉絲，蓋上蓋，煮5分鐘。

5. 加入鮑魚，蓋上蓋，轉小火煮3分鐘。

Cooked Abalone with Garlic and Vermicelli

Ingredients:

Abalone 5 pcs

Garlic 1 pc

Vermicelli 1 pack

Hot pepper 2 pcs

Soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Oyster sauce 1 tablespoon

Chili bean sauce 1/2 tablespoon

Sugar 1 tablespoon

Water 100ml

Steps:

1. Soak vermicelli. Dice garlic and hot pepper.

2. Scrub abalone, then shell and remove devein.

3. Heat the oil, stir fry garlic and hot pepper.

4. Put in soy sauce, oyster sauce, chili bean sauce, sugar, water and cook until boil, then put in vermicelli, cover the lid and cook 5 mins.

5. Put in abalone, cover the lid and cook 3 mins with low heat.

