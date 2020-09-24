三餸一湯｜日式炸豆腐配和風蘿蔔蓉 Deep Fried Tofu with Japanese White Radish Sauce

日式炸豆腐配和風蘿蔔蓉

材料：

豆腐 1盒

低筋麵粉 200克

雞蛋 1隻

鰹魚片 200克

鰹魚汁 3湯匙

味醂 2湯匙

白蘿蔔 100克

葱 1棵

步驟：

1. 豆腐切件；雞蛋打散；白蘿蔔去皮及磨成蓉；葱切粒。

2. 將味醂、白蘿蔔蓉加入鰹魚汁，混合成醬汁。

3. 將豆腐撲上低筋麵粉、雞蛋及鰹魚片。

4. 燒熱油，以中火炸豆腐2分鐘，取出及印乾油分。

5. 將豆腐擺上碟，加入葱，配以醬汁享用。

Deep Fried Tofu with Japanese White Radish Sauce

Ingredients:

Tofu 1 box

Low gluten flour 200g

Egg 1 pc

Bonito flake 200g

Japanese bonito sauce 3 tablespoons

Mirin 2 tablespoons

White radish 100g

Spring onion 1 pc

Steps:

1. Cut tofu into pieces. Beat egg. Peel and grate white radish. Dice spring onion.

2. Put mirin and grated white radish into Japanese bonito sauce, mix as sauce.

3. Put tofu into low gluten flour, egg and bonito flake.

4. Heat the oil, deep fry tofu in 2 mins with mid-heat, take out and wipe the oil.

5. Put tofu on the plate and put in spring onion, finally enjoy with the sauce.

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

為你的住家飯帶來一點不平凡！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android

-----------------------------

支持蘋果深度報道，深入社區，踢爆權貴，即Like蘋果專題及調查組FB專頁！