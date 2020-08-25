名廚三餸一湯｜張浪然師傅菜單 清酒雞腳 Chicken Feet in Japanese Sake

清酒雞腳

材料：

雞腳 20隻

薑片 3-4片

葱 2條

清酒 250毫升

醬油 200毫升

木魚精 80克

水 1公升

老抽 40毫升

味醂 適量

做法：

1. 雞腳洗淨後，放入加了薑葱的熱水中煮腍。

2. 預備另一個鍋，先煲滾水，然後加入木魚精拌勻，再加入醬油、味醂。待汁再次滾起，加入老抽，拌勻後熄火放在冰水上座凍，備用。

3. 撈起煮好的雞腳，放在冷水下啤水，令雞腳上的膠質沖洗掉，肉質會變得爽口。接着剪掉趾甲，再修整尾部凸出的雞骨。

4. 煮一鍋熱水，把雞腳回鍋汆水，然後撈起，再倒入冰水中冷卻，然後撈起瀝乾水。

5. 在剛已放涼的木魚汁，加入清酒，然後把雞腳放入汁裏，封上保鮮紙包好，放進雪櫃裏冷凍一夜。待雞腳吸收了木魚清酒汁的味道，即可食用。

Chicken Feet in Japanese Sake

Ingredients:

Chicken feet 20 pcs

Ginger slices 3-4 pcs

Scallion 2 leaves

Japanese sake 250ml

Soy sauce 200ml

Bonito dashi powder 80g

Water 1L

Dark soy sauce 40ml

Mirin some

Method:

1. Rinse chicken feet; in a pot of hot water, cook ginger, scallion and chicken feet until softened.

2. Boil a separate pot of water, mix in bonito dashi powder, then add soy sauce and mirin. When it boils up again, add dark soy sauce, mix well, remove from heat and place the pot in ice water bath to cool down.

3. Drain the chicken feet and place them under cold running water to rinse the gelatine off the chicken feet, hence making the meat crunchy. Cut the nails off and trim the bones on the chicken feet.

4. In a pot of boiling water, blanch the chicken feet, drain, then cool in ice water, drain.

5. Add Japanese sake in the cooled dashi mixture, then pour the chicken feet in, seal with cling film and refrigerate overnight. Serve when the chicken feet absorb flavour of the sake and dashi mixture.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android