名廚三餸一湯｜張浪然師傅菜單 薑葱炒蟹 Stir-Fried Crab with Ginger and Scallion

薑葱炒蟹

材料：

肉蟹 2隻

薑(連皮) 1大件

葱 1大束

蒜 適量

紹興酒 適量

雞湯 適量

生粉芡：

糖 少許

蠔油 2湯匙

老抽 少許

生粉 少許

雞湯 少許

做法：

1. 先處理蟹。拆開蟹蓋，除去蟹胃，去鰓，然後把蟹腳蟹身斬件，用水清洗一下蟹身；蟹箝用刀輕拍蟹殼，蟹身拍上生粉，備用。

2. 蒜頭壓碎；薑連皮切厚片；葱切段；把蠔油、糖、老抽、生粉及雞湯拌勻成有味生粉水。

3. 燒熱鑊下適量的油，先爆香薑片，爆至薑片收縮及金黃，加入蒜頭及葱白爆香，爆至香味出，先盛起。

4. 再燒熱鑊下油，先放蟹身煎封，煎至四、五成熟，盛起備用。

5. 接着薑、葱、蒜回鑊炒香，加入蟹箝炒香，放一半葱綠，灒酒然後蓋上蓋焗一會。待蟹箝有五成熟，放入蟹身及蟹蓋同炒，把餘下的葱綠放進去，加少許雞湯炒勻。

6. 炒至汁略為收乾，先取出蟹蓋，然後下已調味的生粉水，炒至乾身有香味，再放回蟹蓋炒勻，即可上碟享用。

Stir-Fried Crab with Ginger and Scallion

Ingredients:

Mud crab 2 pcs

Ginger 1 pc (large and unpeeled)

Scallion 1 bunch (large)

Garlic some

Shaoxing wine some

Chicken stock some

Corn starch mixture:

Sugar little

Oyster sauce 2 tbsp

Dark soy sauce little

Corn starch little

Chicken stock little

Method:

1. Prepare the crabs. Snap the top, remove the stomach and gills, then chop the crabs in pieces, rinse the shell, gently smash the claws with a blade, coat the crab in corn starch.

2. Smash garlic; cut ginger in thick slices, keeping the skin on; cut scallions into sections; mix oyster sauce, sugar, dark soy sauce, corn starch and chicken stock to make a seasoned corn starch mixture.

3. Add oil in a heated wok, sauté ginger slices until they shrink and turns golden brown, add garlic and white part of scallion, sauté until fragrant, then remove ingredients from wok.

4. Reheat wok, add oil, sear the crabs, remove when they are half-cooked.

5. Return ginger, scallion and garlic to wok, add crab claws, sauté, add half of the green section of scallion, drizzle with Shaoxing wine, cover lid and cook for a while; when the claws are half cooked, add the rest of the crabs and sauté, add the remaining scallion and a little chicken stock, mix well.

6. When the sauce thickens slightly, remove the shell, then add the seasoned corn starch mixture, sauté until liquid dries up and the crabs fragrant; return the shell in wok, mix well and serve.

