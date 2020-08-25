名廚三餸一湯｜張浪然師傅菜單 沙參玉竹山斑魚湯 Herbal Small Snakehead Fish Soup

沙參玉竹山斑魚湯

材料：

山斑魚 2條

沙參 40克

玉竹 40克

唐排 300克

陳皮 1小塊

蜜棗 3粒

薑片 適量

鹽 少許

做法：

1. 山斑魚清洗乾淨後，瀝乾水用紙巾索乾水分。

2. 燒熱鑊下油，先爆香薑片，然後加入山斑魚，煎至兩面金黃。

3. 煲滾一鍋水，加入沙參、玉竹、蜜棗及陳皮煲滾，然後把煎香的魚放進去一起煲。

4. 預備熱水，先把清洗乾淨的唐排汆水，撈起後用冷水沖洗一下，才放進湯裏同煲。

5. 先大火煲半小時，然後轉中火煲兩小時。飲用前，加少許鹽調味即可。

Herbal Small Snakehead Fish Soup

Ingredients:

Small snakehead 2pcs

Shashen (Fourleaf ladybell root) 40g

Yuzhu (Scented Solomon’s seal) 40g

Pork neckbone 300g

Dried tangerine peel 1pc (small)

Candied dates 3 pcs

Ginger slices some

Salt little

Method:

1. Rinse small snakeheads, blot dry with kitchen towel.

2. Add oil in heated wok, sauté ginger slices, then add small snakeheads, pan fry until both sides turn golden brown.

3. In a pot of boiling water add shashen, yuzhu, candied dates and dried tangerine peel, when it boils up again, add the pan fried small snakeheads.

4. Rinse pork neckbone then blanch in hot water, rinse under cold water, then toss in the fish soup.

5. Boil in high heat for 0.5 hour, then in medium heat for 2 hours. Season with a pinch of salt before serving.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android