名廚三餸一湯｜張浪然師傅菜單 豉蒜涼瓜炒肉片 Sautéed Bitter Gourd and Pork with Fermented Soy Bean

豉蒜涼瓜炒肉片

材料：

涼瓜 1個

瘦肉 250克

葱 2條

蒜頭 適量

薑 適量

豆豉 適量

調味料：

生抽 少許

糖 少許

紹興酒 少許

油 少許

雞湯 適量

生粉 適量

生粉芡：

生抽 少許

老抽 少許

蠔油 3-4湯匙

糖 少許

雞湯 少許

生粉 少許

做法：

1. 瘦肉切片，然後加入生抽、糖、生粉、紹興酒及少許水拌勻。拌勻後再下油拌勻，先放置一旁備用。

2. 涼瓜刮走瓜瓤，不用刮得太深，以保留甘苦味。刮瓤後，用水清洗一下，再斜切成片。

3. 蒜頭及豆豉切碎；蠔油、糖、雞湯、生粉、老抽及生抽拌勻，做成有味生粉水。

4. 燒熱鑊下油，先炒熟肉片，然後盛起。

5. 燒熱鑊下油，爆香薑、蒜，然後加入豆豉同炒，接着下涼瓜炒勻，加入少許雞湯，蓋上鑊蓋炆煮一會。

6. 煮至涼瓜軟硬適中，沒有太多水分，可以加入肉片同炒，炒勻後，蓋上鑊蓋焗一會，最後加入已調味的生粉水，炒至乾身有香氣，再加上葱炒勻即可上碟。

Sautéed Bitter Gourd and Pork with Fermented Soy Bean

Ingredients:

Bitter gourd 1pc

Pork 250g

Scallion leaves 2pcs

Garlic some

Ginger some

Fermented soy bean some

Seasoning:

Soy sauce little

Sugar little

Shaoxing wine little

Oil little

Chicken stock some

Corn starch some

Corn starch mixture:

Soy sauce little

Dark soy sauce little

Oyster sauce 3-4 tbsp

Sugar little

Chicken stock little

Corn starch little

Method:

1. Slice pork, then marinate with soy sauce, sugar, corn starch, Shaoxing wine, and water, mix well, add oil and mix again.

2. Remove seeds and pith from bitter gourd, do not dig too deep in order to preserve its bitterness. Rinse afterwards and slice diagonally.

3. Mince garlic and fermented soy bean; mix oyster sauce, sugar, chicken stock, corn starch, dark soy sauce and soy sauce to make a seasoned corn starch mixture.

4. Add oil in a heated wok, sauté pork slices till fully cooked, set aside.

5. Add oil in a heated wok, sauté garlic and ginger, then add fermented soy bean, sauté, toss bitter gourd in, sauté, pour a little chicken stock in, braise for a while with lid covered.

6. When the bitter gourd reaches optimal hardness and most liquid evaporates from the wok, add pork slices and sauté, cover with lid and cook for a while; lastly, pour the seasoned corn starch mixture in, stir until liquid dries up, mix scallion in and serve.

