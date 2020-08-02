三餸一湯｜金銀蛋莧菜 Amaranth Green with Salted Eggs and Preserved Eggs

金銀蛋莧菜

材料：

青莧菜1斤

鹹蛋2隻

皮蛋2隻

蒜粒6粒

蒜瓣6片

雞湯300毫升

水500毫升

糖半茶匙

鹽1/4茶匙

做法：

1) 切除青莧菜根部，切小段。

2) 鹹蛋分開蛋白和蛋黃，蛋黃切小粒，皮蛋切小粒。

3) 蒜粒放在滾油中，小火炸至金黃色，盛起待用。

4) 下油油滾，爆香蒜瓣，加入200毫升清雞湯，煮滾後，放入青莧菜，加300毫升水，煮4-5分鐘至軟身，隔湯盛起，待用。

5) 取另一炒鑊，加入100毫升清雞湯、200毫升水和糖，煮滾。放入炸蒜粒、皮蛋粒、鹹蛋黃粒，煮至鹹蛋黃半熟，倒入鹹蛋白，滾起熄火。

6) 蛋汁淋在青莧菜上，即成。

Amaranth Green with Salted Eggs and Preserved Eggs

Ingredients:

Green amaranth 600g

Salted eggs 2 pcs

Preserved eggs 2 pcs

Garlic 6 pcs

Garlic cloves 6 pcs

Chicken stock 300ml

Water 500ml

Sugar 1/2 tsp

Salt 1/4 tsp

Steps:

1) Remove the roots of green amaranth and cut into sections.

2) Separate the egg white and egg yolk of the salted eggs. Cut the egg yolk and preserved eggs into pieces.

3) Deep fry the garlic with low heat until it turns golden. Dish up and set aside.

4) Heat oil to boil. Stir fry the garlic cloves. Add 200ml of chicken stock. Cook to boil. Add amaranth green and add water. Cook for 4-5 minutes until it’s soft. Drain and dish up. Set aside.

5) Add 100ml of chicken soup, 200ml of water and sugar into another frying pan. Add the salted egg yolk, preserved egg and deep-fried garlic. Until the egg yolk is semi-cooked, add the egg white and cook to boil.

6) Pour the eggs over the green amaranth and ready to serve.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android