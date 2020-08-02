三餸一湯｜番茄肥牛湯 Tomato and Beef Soup

番茄肥牛湯

材料：

番茄3個

肥牛300克

蒜瓣6片

薑片3片

葱花適量

水350毫升

調味：

生抽2湯匙

蠔油1湯匙

鹽1茶匙

白胡椒粉適量

做法：

1) 肥牛片切小段。番茄洗淨後，用刀劃上十字。 水滾，放入番茄，煲煮3分鐘，盛起，去皮切小件。

2) 取另一小鍋，水滾放入肥牛汆水10秒，隔水盛起。

3) 下油，油滾爆香薑片及蒜瓣，加入番茄炒勻，煮至出汁。加入生抽和蠔油，加水，煮滾。

4) 加入肥牛，煲煮3-5分鐘，以鹽和白胡椒粉調味，撒上葱花，即成。

Tomato and Beef Soup

Ingredients:

Tomatoes 3 pcs

Beef slices 300g

Garlic 6 cloves

Ginger 3 slices

Chopped spring onion little

Water 350ml

Seasonings:

Light soy sauce 2 tbsp

Oyster sauce 1 tbsp

Salt 1 tsp

Ground white pepper little

Steps:

1) Cut the beef slices into sections. Wash the tomatoes and make a cross on top with a knife. Bring water to boil. Add tomatoes and cook for 3 minutes. Dish up and peel off the tomato skin. Cut into wedges.

2) In another pot, put the beef slices into boiling water for 10 seconds. Drain and dish up.

3) Heat oil to boil. Stir fry the ginger slices and garlic cloves. Add tomato and stir well. Cook until the tomato sauce is made. Add light soy sauce and oyster sauce. Add water and cook to boil.

4) Add the beef slices and cook for 3-5 minutes. Season with salt and ground white pepper. Sprinkle with chopped spring onion. Ready to serve.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android