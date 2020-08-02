三餸一湯｜肉碎蒸金菇 Steamed Minced Pork with Enoki Mushroom

肉碎蒸金菇

材料：

免治豬肉200克

金菇2包

薑茸半湯匙

蒜茸半湯匙

葱粒適量

調味料：

生抽1茶匙

老抽半茶匙

蠔油1湯匙

紹酒1湯匙

鹽半茶匙

糖半茶匙

做法：

1) 金菇切除根部，分成小撮，平均地鋪在碟上。

2) 下油，油滾爆香蒜茸及薑茸，加入免治豬肉炒至熟透。加入所有調味料炒勻，盛起。

3) 把炒好的免治豬肉，平均地放在金菇上，加蓋大火隔水蒸6分鐘。

4) 取出，撒上葱花，即成。

Steamed Minced Pork with Enoki Mushroom

Ingredients:

Minced pork 200g

Enoki mushroom 2 packs

Minced ginger 1/2 tbsp

Minced garlic 1/2 tbsp

Chopped spring onion little

Seasonings:

Light soy sauce 1 tbsp

Dark soy sauce 1/2 tsp

Oyster sauce 1 tbsp

Shaoxing wine 1 tbsp

Salt 1/2 tsp

Sugar 1/2 tsp

Steps:

1) Remove the root of the enoki mushroom. Separate into small pieces and place onto the plate evenly.

2) Heat oil to boil. Stir fry the minced ginger and garlic. Add minced pork and stir well until it’s cooked. Add all seasonings and stir well. Dish up.

3) Place the cooked minced pork over the enoki mushroom. Cover with lid and steam over water on high heat for 6 minutes.

4) Dish up and sprinkle with chopped spring onion. Ready to serve.

