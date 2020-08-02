三餸一湯｜蒜茸煙肉焗青口 Baked mussels with Garlic and Bacon

蒜茸煙肉焗青口

材料：

急凍半殼青口12隻

煙肉2條

蒜頭1粒

葱花適量

無鹽牛油100g

紹興酒1湯匙

芝士粉適量

調味料：

炸蒜1湯匙

鹽1/3茶匙

糖1/3茶匙

雞粉1/3茶匙

麻油1茶匙

做法：

1) 熱水座溶牛油。青口解凍後，放入滾水裏快速地汆水10秒，撈起瀝乾水分。

2) 煙肉切粒，蒜頭去皮切(磨)茸。蒜茸放進碗內，加入無鹽牛油溶液，加所有調味料和葱花，拌勻。

3) 下油油滾，爆香煙肉粒，加入紹興酒炒勻後盛起。

4) 把青口放在焗盤上，平均地淋上蒜茸牛油，放上煙肉碎，灑上芝士粉，入爐以250度焗8-10分鐘至金黃色，即成。

Baked mussels with Garlic and Bacon

Ingredients:

Green shell mussels (in the half shells) 12 pcs

Bacon 2 pcs

Whole Garlic 1 pc

Chopped spring onion little

Unsalted butter 100g

Shaoxing wine 1 tbsp

Cheese powder little

Seasonings:

Deep-fried garlic 1 tbsp

Salt 1/3 tsp

Sugar 1/3 tsp

Chicken powder 1/3 tsp

Sesame oil 1 tsp

Steps:

1) Melt the butter with warm water. Defrost the mussels and put into the boiling water for 10 seconds. Drain.

2) Cut the bacon into small pieces. Mince the garlic. Put the minced garlic into the bowl, add the melted butter liquid, all seasonings and chopped spring onion, mix well.

3) Heat oil to boil. Stir fry the bacon with Shaoxing wine. Dish up.

4) Place the mussels in the oven tray. Pour over the garlic butter sauce, add bacon and cheese powder on top. Bake at 250 degrees for 8-10 minutes until golden brown. Ready to serve.

