三餸一湯｜咕嚕百頁豆腐 Deep Fried Shutter Bean Curd with Sweet and Sour Sauce

咕嚕百頁豆腐

材料：

百頁豆腐 1盒

青椒 1/2個

黃椒 1/2個

地瓜粉 100克

茄汁 4湯匙

茄膏 1茶匙

白醋 2湯匙

糖 2湯匙

步驟：

1. 百頁豆腐切方塊，𠝹上井字形；青椒、黃椒切粒。

2. 百頁豆腐撲上地瓜粉。燒熱油，以中火炸百頁豆腐5分鐘，取出及印乾油分，再將百頁豆腐擺上碟。

3. 燒熱油，加入青椒、黃椒炒香。

4. 加入茄汁、茄膏、白醋、糖，煮3分鐘。

5. 將醬汁加入至百頁豆腐。

Deep Fried Shutter Bean Curd with Sweet and Sour Sauce

Ingredients:

Shutter bean curd 1 box

Green sweet pepper 1/2 pc

Yellow sweet pepper 1/2 pc

Sweet potato flour 100g

Ketchup 4 tablespoons

Tomato paste 1 teaspoon

Vinegar 2 tablespoons

Sugar 2 tablespoons

Steps:

1. Cut shutter bean curd into pieces, then make few cuts on it. Dice green and yellow sweet pepper.

2. Put sweet potato flour into shutter bean curd. Heat the oil, deep fry shutter bean curd 5 mins with mid-heat, take out and wipe oil with kitchen paper, then put shutter bean curd on the plate.

3. Heat the oil, stir fry green and yellow sweet pepper.

4. Put in ketchup, tomato paste, vinegar and sugar, cook 3 mins.

5. Put the sauce into shutter bean curd.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android