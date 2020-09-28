三餸一湯｜香煎龍脷柳配牛油果醬 Pan Fried Sole Fillet with Avocado Sauce

香煎龍脷柳配牛油果醬

材料：

龍脷柳1塊

牛油果 2個

青檸 1個

洋葱 1/4個

小番茄 5粒

黑椒 2茶匙

鹽 2茶匙

生粉 1湯匙

步驟：

1. 牛油果取果肉再壓爛；洋葱、小番茄切粒；青檸榨汁。

2. 將洋葱、小番茄、青檸汁、1茶匙鹽、黑椒加入牛油果，攪拌均勻。

3. 龍脷柳切件，印乾水分，加入鹽，醃15分鐘。

4. 龍脷柳撲上生粉。

5. 燒熱油，煎熟龍脷柳。

6. 龍脷柳放上碟，配以牛油果醬。

Pan Fried Sole Fillet with Avocado Sauce

Ingredients:

Sole fillet 1 pc

Avocado 2 pcs

Lime 1 pc

Onion 1/4 pc

Baby tomato 5 pcs

Black pepper 2 teaspoons

Salt 2 teaspoons

Cornstarch 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Take out avocado pulp and crush it. Dice onion and baby tomato. Squeeze lime.

2. Put onion, baby tomato, lime juice, 1 teaspoon salt and black pepper into avocado, mix well.

3. Cut sole fillet into pieces, wipe with kitchen paper, then put in salt and marinate 15 mins.

4. Put cornstarch into sole fillet.

5. Heat the oil, pan fry sole fillet.

6. Put sole fillet on the plate, enjoy it with avocado sauce.

-----------------------------

