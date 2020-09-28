三餸一湯｜蜜汁黑椒牛柳粒 Stir Fried Black Pepper Tenderloin with Honey Sauce

蜜汁黑椒牛柳粒

材料：

牛柳 200克

黑椒20克

鹽 1茶匙

生抽 1湯匙

老抽 1茶匙

玫瑰露 1湯匙

蜜糖 1湯匙

步驟‌：

1. 牛柳切粒，將鹽、黑椒加入牛柳，醃30分鐘。

2. 燒熱油，煎牛柳至半熟，再取出。

3. 燒熱原鑊，加入生抽、老抽、玫瑰露、少許水，煮3分鐘。

4. 加入牛柳，炒至均勻，最後加入蜜糖。

Stir Fried Black Pepper Tenderloin with Honey Sauce

Ingredients:

Tenderloin 200g

Black pepper 20g

Salt 1 teaspoon

Soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Mei Kuei Lu wine 1 tablespoon

Honey 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Dice tenderloin, put salt and black pepper into tenderloin, Marinate 30 mins.

2. Heat the oil, pan fry tenderloin until half cooked then take out.

3. Heat the same pan, put in soy sauce, dark soy sauce, Mei Kuei Lu wine and a little water, cook 3 mins.

4. Put in tenderloin and stir fry until mix well, finally put in honey.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android