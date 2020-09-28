三餸一湯｜蜜汁黑椒牛柳粒 Stir Fried Black Pepper Tenderloin with Honey Sauce

蜜汁黑椒牛柳粒
材料：
牛柳 200克
黑椒20克
鹽 1茶匙
生抽 1湯匙
老抽 1茶匙
玫瑰露 1湯匙
蜜糖 1湯匙
步驟：
1. 牛柳切粒，將鹽、黑椒加入牛柳，醃30分鐘。
2. 燒熱油，煎牛柳至半熟，再取出。
3. 燒熱原鑊，加入生抽、老抽、玫瑰露、少許水，煮3分鐘。
4. 加入牛柳，炒至均勻，最後加入蜜糖。
Stir Fried Black Pepper Tenderloin with Honey Sauce
Ingredients:
Tenderloin 200g
Black pepper 20g
Salt 1 teaspoon
Soy sauce 1 tablespoon
Dark soy sauce 1 teaspoon
Mei Kuei Lu wine 1 tablespoon
Honey 1 tablespoon
Steps:
1. Dice tenderloin, put salt and black pepper into tenderloin, Marinate 30 mins.
2. Heat the oil, pan fry tenderloin until half cooked then take out.
3. Heat the same pan, put in soy sauce, dark soy sauce, Mei Kuei Lu wine and a little water, cook 3 mins.
4. Put in tenderloin and stir fry until mix well, finally put in honey.
-----------------------------
-----------------------------
-----------------------------
-----------------------------
