三餸一湯｜節瓜鹹蛋蜆乾湯 Hairy gourd, salted egg and dried clams soup

節瓜鹹蛋蜆乾湯

材料：

節瓜1個

鹹蛋1隻

粉絲50克

蜆乾50克

葱2條

薑1片

清湯1公升

糖少許

做法：

1. 蜆乾及粉絲浸水，切薑絲，切葱花。

2. 節瓜用湯匙刮走綠皮，對切再切薄片。

3. 煲滾清湯，加薑絲、蜆乾、節瓜和鹹蛋，蓋上煲8分鐘，加糖、粉絲，撒葱花。

Hairy gourd, salted egg and dried clams soup

Ingredients:

Hairy gourd 1 pc

Salted egg 1 pc

Vermicelli 50g

Dried clam 50g

Green onion 2 pcs

Ginger 1 slice

Chicken broth 1L

Sugar Little

Steps:

1. Soak dried clam and vermicelli in water. Cut ginger in strips. Shred green onion.

2. Peel green skin of hairy gourd with tablespoon. Then cut hairy gourd in half and slice it.

3. Boil chicken broth, then put in ginger, dried clams, hairy gourd and salted egg. Cover the lid and cook for 8 minutes. Season with sugar. Put in vermicelli and green onion.

