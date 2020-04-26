三餸一湯｜蒜香菜心苗炒甘筍 Sauteed Choy sum with carrot

蒜香菜心苗炒甘筍

材料：

菜心苗250克

甘筍半條

蒜頭1粒

薑1片

紅椒1隻

糖少許

鹽少許

紹酒1湯匙

水1湯匙

粟粉芡水少許

做法：

1. 菜心切2吋長小段，辣椒切絲，薑和蒜頭切粒。甘筍削皮，刨絲。

2. 燒熱油，加入甘筍爆香，再加蒜頭、薑和辣椒同炒，加鹽調味。

3. 加菜心苗同炒，下水1湯匙，灒紹酒，蓋上至水份蒸發。開蓋炒勻，加少許糖，加粟粉芡水收汁。

Sauteed Choy sum with carrot

Ingredients:

Baby choy sum 250g

Carrot ½ pc

Garlic 1 clove

Ginger 1 slices

Red chili 1 pc

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Shao Xing wine 1 Tablespoon

Water 1 Tablespoon

Cornstarch water Little

Steps:

1. Cut choy sum in 2 inches pieces. Cut chili in strips. Dice ginger and garlic. Peel carrot and shred with grater.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry carrot. Put in garlic, ginger and chili, and season with salt.

3. Stir fry with choy sum. Put in water 1 tablespoon and Shao Xing wine until water evaporate. Open the lid and stir fry. Put in a little sugar. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water.

