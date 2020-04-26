蘋果日報慈善基金
三餸一湯｜蜜桃煮雞槌 Braised drumette with yellow peach

1小時前

蜜桃煮雞槌

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜是日菜單 蜜桃煮雞槌 泡菜炒章魚 蒜香菜心苗炒甘筍 節瓜鹹蛋蜆乾湯

材料：

罐頭黃桃3塊

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜節瓜鹹蛋蜆乾湯 Hairy gourd, salted egg and dried clams soup

雞槌5件

乾葱1粒

葱2條

蒜頭1粒

水半杯

調味：

茄醬1湯匙

泰式雞醬2湯匙

蠔油半茶匙

紹酒少許

粟粉芡水少許

醃料：

糖 少許

粟粉1茶匙

紹酒 1茶匙

生抽1湯匙

老抽半茶匙

做法：

1. 雞槌加醃料醃約20分鐘。黃桃切塊，切葱花，蒜頭和乾葱切碎。

2. 燒熱油放入雞槌，煎至表面至金黃。加入乾葱和蒜炒勻。

3. 加入茄醬、泰式雞醬和蠔油炒勻，灒紹酒，加水半杯，蓋上收中細火煮10分鐘。再加少許老抽，開大火煮滾，加粟粉芡水收汁。加入桃塊炒勻，下葱花。

Braised drumette with yellow peach

Ingredients:

Canned yellow peach 3 pcs

Drumette 5 pcs

Shallot 1 pc

Green onion 2 pcs

Garlic 1 clove

Ｗater ½ cup

Seasoning:

Ketchup 1 Tablespoon

Thai sweet and sour sauce 2 Tablespoons

Oyster sauce ½ teaspoon

Shao Xing wine Little

Cornstarch water Little

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Soy sauce 1 Tablespoon

Dark soy sauce ½ teaspoon

Steps:

1. Marinate drumette with marinade for 20 minutes. Cut peach in pieces. Shred green onion, garlic and shallot.

2. Heat the oil and put in drumette, pan fry drumette until turn brown. Stir fry with shallot and garlic.

3. Put in ketchup, thai sauce and oyster sauce and stir fry. Pour in Shao Xing wine then put in ½ cup of water. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 10 minutes. Put in dark soy sauce. Turn to high heat and thicken the sauce with cornstarch water. Stir fry with peach and put in green onion.

