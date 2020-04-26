三餸一湯｜泡菜炒章魚 Sauteed mini octopus with kimchi

泡菜炒章魚

材料：

泡菜80克

章魚仔200克

番茄仔5個

葱3條

蒜頭2瓣

紅椒1隻

調味：

韓式辣醬1湯匙

番茄醬1湯匙

老抽半茶匙

糖1茶匙

鹽少許

紹酒少許

水4湯匙

粟粉芡水少許

做法：

1. 蒜頭切碎，紅椒切絲，葱切小段，小番茄對切。滾水加鹽和紹酒，小章魚汆水1分半鐘。

2. 燒熱油，加入葱白、蒜頭和辣椒，加入泡菜同炒，加水2湯匙。加入韓式辣醬、番茄醬、老抽和糖。

3. 再加水2湯匙，加入小番茄和小章魚炒勻，灒紹酒，粟粉芡水收汁，加入餘下葱段。

Sauteed mini octopus with kimchi

Ingredients:

Kimchi 80g

Mini octopus 200g

Small tomato 5 pcs

Green onion 3 pcs

Garlic 2 cloves

Chili 1 pc

Seasoning:

Korean chili paste 1 Tablespoon

Ketchup 1 Tablespoon

Dark soy sauce ½ teaspoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Salt Little

Shao Xing wine Little

Water 4 Tablespoons

Cornstarch water Little

Steps:

1. Shred garlic. Cut chili in strips. Cut green onion in pieces. Cut tomato in half. Put salt and Shao Xing wine in water, then blanch octopus for 1.5 minutes.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry white part of green onion, garlic, chili and kimchi. Put 2 Tablespoons of water, then put in Korean chili paste, ketchup, dark soy sauce, and sugar.

3. Put 2 more tablespoons of water and stir fry. Put in tomato and octopus. Pour in Shao Xing wine. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water. Put in the rest of green onion.

