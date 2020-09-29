三餸一湯｜螞蟻上樹 Minced Pork Lean stewed with Vermicelli

螞蟻上樹

材料：

粉絲 1包

豬肉碎50克

葱 2棵

薑 20克

蒜頭 3片

豆瓣醬 1茶匙

生抽 1茶匙

雞湯 100毫升

糖 1茶匙

麻油 1茶匙

步驟：

1. 粉絲浸水；葱切粒；薑、蒜頭切碎。

2. 燒熱油，炒香豬肉碎，加入薑、蒜頭。

3. 加入雞湯、豆瓣醬、生抽、糖，攪拌均勻，再加入粉絲。

4. 蓋上蓋，煮3分鐘，之後熄火，加入葱、麻油，攪拌均勻。

Minced Pork Lean stewed with Vermicelli

Ingredients:

Vermicelli 1 pack

Mince pork lean 50g

Spring onion 2 pcs

Ginger 20g

Garlic 3 slices

Chili bean sauce 1 teaspoon

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Chicken soup 100ml

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Sesame oil 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Soak vermicelli. Dice spring onion. Mince ginger and garlic.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry mince pork lean, then put in ginger and garlic.

3. Put in chicken soup, chili bean sauce, soy sauce, sugar and mix well, then put in vermicelli.

4. Cover the lid and cook 3 mins, off the heat, then put in spring onion and sesame oil, mix well.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android