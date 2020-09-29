三餸一湯｜蘿蔔絲煎餅 Pan fried Shred White Radish Cake

蘿蔔絲煎餅

材料：

蘿蔔 300克

低筋麵粉 70克

生粉 70克

雞蛋 1隻

蝦米 20克

葱 1棵

鹽 1茶匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

油 少許

步驟：

1. 蝦米浸水及切碎；蘿蔔去皮及刨絲；葱切粒。

2. 燒熱油，炒香蝦米，加入蘿蔔絲，炒軟後取出。

3. 將葱、低筋麵粉、生粉、雞蛋、鹽、胡椒粉、油加入蘿蔔，用手攪拌均勻。

4. 燒熱油，煎蘿蔔5分鐘，再煎另一面2分鐘至全熟，取出及切件。

Pan fried Shred White Radish Cake

Ingredients:

White radish 300g

Low gluten flour 70g

Cornstarch 70g

Egg 1 pc

Dried shrimp 20g

Spring onion 1 pc

Salt 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Oil little

Steps:

1. Soak dried shrimp then mince. Peel and shred white radish. Dice spring onion.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry dried shrimp then put in white radish, stir fry until soft then take out.

3. Put in spring onion, low gluten flour, cornstarch, egg, salt, pepper and oil into white radish, mix well by hand.

4. Heat the oil, pan fry white radish 5 mins, then pan fry other side until well done. Take out and cut into pieces.

