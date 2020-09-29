三餸一湯｜番茄煮蝦 Braised Tomato and Shrimp

番茄煮蝦

材料：

蝦 450克

番茄 1個

蒜頭 2片

鹽 1茶匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

茄汁 1湯匙

茄膏 1茶匙

生抽 1茶匙

步驟：

1. 蝦剪走蝦鬚及蝦腳，挑走蝦腸；蒜頭切粒。

2. 番茄放入熱水煮1分鐘，再去皮及切件。

3. 燒熱油，炒香蒜頭，加入番茄。

4. 加入鹽、胡椒粉、茄汁、茄膏、生抽、少許水，蓋上蓋，煮5分鐘。

5. 加入蝦，煮至全熟。

Braised Tomato and Shrimp

Ingredients:

Shrimp 450g

Tomato 1 pc

Garlic 2 slices

Salt 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Ketchup 1 tablespoon

Tomato paste 1 teaspoon

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Steps:

1. Cut shrimp antennae and feet, then remove shrimp devein. Dice garlic.

2. Put tomato into hot water and cook 1 min, then peel and cut tomato into pieces.

3. Heat the oil, Stir fry garlic and put in tomato.

4. Put in salt, pepper, ketchup, tomato paste, soy sauce and a little water. cover the lid and cook 5 mins.

5. Put in shrimp and cook until well done.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android