三餸一湯｜番茄煮蝦 Braised Tomato and Shrimp

番茄煮蝦
材料：
蝦 450克
番茄 1個
蒜頭 2片
鹽 1茶匙
胡椒粉 1茶匙
茄汁 1湯匙
茄膏 1茶匙
生抽 1茶匙
步驟：
1. 蝦剪走蝦鬚及蝦腳，挑走蝦腸；蒜頭切粒。
2. 番茄放入熱水煮1分鐘，再去皮及切件。
3. 燒熱油，炒香蒜頭，加入番茄。
4. 加入鹽、胡椒粉、茄汁、茄膏、生抽、少許水，蓋上蓋，煮5分鐘。
5. 加入蝦，煮至全熟。
Braised Tomato and Shrimp
Ingredients:
Shrimp 450g
Tomato 1 pc
Garlic 2 slices
Salt 1 teaspoon
Pepper 1 teaspoon
Ketchup 1 tablespoon
Tomato paste 1 teaspoon
Soy sauce 1 teaspoon
Steps:
1. Cut shrimp antennae and feet, then remove shrimp devein. Dice garlic.
2. Put tomato into hot water and cook 1 min, then peel and cut tomato into pieces.
3. Heat the oil, Stir fry garlic and put in tomato.
4. Put in salt, pepper, ketchup, tomato paste, soy sauce and a little water. cover the lid and cook 5 mins.
5. Put in shrimp and cook until well done.
