三餸一湯｜蟲草花浸蜆 Braised clams with Cordyceps flowers

蟲草花浸蜆

材料：

蜆300克

乾蟲草花30克

菠菜50克

粉絲10克

薑3片

葱1條

米酒3湯匙

清湯1杯

鹽少許

糖少許

做法：

1. 粉絲和蟲草花分別浸水，菠菜切去根，再切小段。切葱花，切薑絲。

2. 燒熱油，爆薑絲，加入蟲草花同炒香。

3. 加入蜆，下1湯匙米酒炒香，加入清湯1杯和浸蟲草花水，加入粉絲和菠菜，再加入2湯匙米酒，蓋上大火煮至蜆殼打開。加鹽和糖調味。

Braised clams with Cordyceps flowers

Ingredients:

Clam 300g

Dried Cordyceps flowers 30g

Spinach 50g

Vermicelli 10g

Ginger 3 slices

Green onion 1 pc

Cooking rice wine 3 Tablespoons

Chicken broth 1 cup

Salt Little

Sugar Little

Steps:

1. Soak vermicelli and cordyceps flowers separately. Cut spinach root and cut in pieces. Shred green onion. Cut ginger in strips.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry ginger and cordyceps flower.

3. Put in clam. Put in 1 Tablespoon of rice wine, chicken broth and cordyceps water. Put in vermicelli and spinach. Put in 2 Tablespoons of rice wine. Cover the lid and cook clams. Season with salt and sugar.

