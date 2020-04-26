三餸一湯｜香葱豬扒 Braised pork chops with green onions

香葱豬扒

材料：

有骨豬扒4件

蛋1隻

葱2條

乾葱2粒

薑1片

水100毫升

醃料：

糖少許

鹽少許

粟粉1茶匙

蠔油1茶匙

老抽 半茶匙

紹酒1茶匙

調味：

蠔油1茶匙

老抽少許

糖少許

紹酒1茶匙

黑椒少許

鹽少許

粟粉芡水少許

做法：

1. 蛋白和蛋黃分開，薑切小塊，葱切小段，乾葱切片。豬扒抹乾水，切邊，用刀背拍鬆豬扒，切半，分成兩塊。豬扒加醃料，再加蛋白拌勻醃30分鐘。

2. 燒熱油，放入豬扒，以中細火先煎好一面，反轉另一面繼續煎至淺色，先盛起。

3. 燒熱油，爆乾葱、薑和葱，加水100毫升，加蠔油、老抽、糖和紹酒，豬扒回鑊。蓋上再收中細火燜8分鐘，加老抽上色。加黑椒和鹽，用粟粉芡水收汁。

Braised pork chops with green onions

Ingredients:

Pork chop 4 pcs

Egg 1 pc

Green onion 2 pcs

Shallot 2 pcs

Ginger 1 slice

Water 100ml

Marinade:

Sugar Little

Salt Little

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Dark soy sauce ½ teaspoon

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Seasoning :

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Dark soy sauce Little

Sugar Little

Shao Xing wine 1 teaspoon

Black pepper Little

Salt Little

Cornstarch water Little

Steps:

1. Separate egg white and egg yolk. Cut ginger and green onion in small pieces. Slice shallot. Wipe dry and cut the side of pork chop. Use knife back to tenderize meat and cut pork chop in half. Marinate pork chop with marinade, put in egg white and wait for 30 minutes.

2. Heat the oil, pan fry pork chop and turn to mid-low heat. Pan fry another side of pork chop until turn to light colour.

3. Heat the oil, stir fry shallot, ginger and green onion. Put in 100ml of water and seasoning. Put in oyster sauce, dark soy sauce, sugar and Shao Xing wine. Put back pork chop in pan. Cover the lid and cook in mid-low heat for 8 minutes. Put in dark soy sauce, black pepper and salt. Thicken the sauce with cornstarch water.

