三餸一湯｜節瓜燜油條 Braised hairy gourd with fried bread stick

節瓜燜油條

材料：

節瓜1個

油條1條

薑1片

紅椒1隻

清湯半杯

蠔油1茶匙

糖少許

做法：

1. 薑切小塊，紅椒切絲，油條切段。節瓜刮走綠皮，對切，再切片。

2. 燒熱油，爆薑和紅椒，加入節瓜炒勻，再加入油條。

3. 加入清湯半杯，加蠔油和糖，拌勻，蓋上中火煮2分鐘。開蓋，炒至油條吸收湯汁軟身。

Braised hairy gourd with fried bread stick

Ingredients:

Hairy gourd 1 pc

Fried bread stick 1 pc

Ginger 1 slice

Red chili 1 pc

Chicken broth ½ cup

Oyster sauce 1 teaspoon

Sugar Little

Steps:

1. Cut ginger and fried bread stick in pieces. Cut red chili in strips. Peel green skin of hairy gourd, cut in half and slice it.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry ginger and chili. Then stir fry with hairy gourd and fried bread stick.

3. Put in ½ cup of chicken broth, then put in oyster sauce and sugar, stir well. Cover the lid and cook in mid-heat for 2 minutes. Stir fry until fried bread stick absorb the sauce.

