三餸一湯｜番茄蝦丸湯 Tomato and handmade shrimp ball soup

番茄蝦丸湯

材料：

番茄3個

蝦滑80克

豬肉碎80克

薑1片

芫荽2束

清湯1公升

鹽少許

糖少許

醃料：

胡椒粉少許

鹽少許

糖少許

做法：

1. 番茄切角，芫荽切半，芫荽梗切碎，芫荽葉切段。豬肉碎、蝦滑和芫荽梗拌勻，順時針攪拌，加胡椒粉、糖和鹽拌勻略醃。

2. 燒熱油，炒番茄，加薑絲同爆炒。轉小火加清湯1公升煮滾。

3. 收細火，用小匙搯蝦丸進鍋煮熟，加鹽和糖調味，加芫荽葉。

Tomato and handmade shrimp ball soup

Ingredients:

Tomato 3 pcs

Minced shrimp 80g

Minced pork 80g

Ginger 1 slice

Coriander 2 bunch

Chicken broth 1L

Salt Little

Sugar Little

Marinade:

Pepper Little

Salt Little

Sugar Little

Steps:

1. Cut tomato in wedge. Cut coriander in half, chop coriander stem and coriander leaves. Mix minced pork and shrimp. Put in coriander stem and stir in clockwise side. Mix with pepper, sugar and salt.

2. Heat the oil, stir fry tomato and ginger. Put in 1L of chicken broth in low heat.

3. Put shrimp ball in pot. Season with salt and sugar. Put in coriander leaves.

