三餸一湯｜藜麥薯仔蒸肉餅 Steamed Minced Pork Lean Cake with Quinoa and Potato

藜麥薯仔蒸肉餅

材料：

藜麥 30克

薯仔 1個

豬肉碎 300克

生抽 1茶匙

胡椒粉1茶匙

生粉 1茶匙

麻油 1茶匙

鹽 少許

蒸魚豉油 少許

步驟：

1. 藜麥浸水10分鐘，之後將藜麥、水、鹽煮滾，蓋上蓋，轉小火煮10分鐘。

2. 將生抽、胡椒粉加入豬肉碎，攪拌均勻，再加入生粉、麻油，醃10分鐘。

3. 薯仔去皮及切碎。

4. 取出藜麥，隔走水份，將薯仔、藜麥加入豬肉碎，攪拌均勻。

5. 以大火蒸20分鐘，加入蒸魚豉油。

Steamed Minced Pork Lean Cake with Quinoa and Potato

Ingredients:

Quinoa 30g

Potato 1 pc

Mince pork lean 300g

Soy sauce 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Cornstarch 1 teaspoon

Sesame oil 1 teaspoon

Salt little

Seasoned soy sauce little

Steps:

1. Soak quinoa 10 mins, cook quinoa, water and salt until boil, cover the lid and cook 10 mins with low heat.

2. Put soy sauce, pepper into mince pork lean and mix well, then put in cornstarch and sesame oil, marinate 10 mins.

3. Peel and mince potato.

4. Take out quinoa and squeeze out the water, put in potato and quinoa into mince pork lean, mix well.

5. Steam 20 mins with high heat, put in seasoned soy sauce.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android