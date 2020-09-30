三餸一湯｜番茄豆腐紅衫魚湯 Tomato, Tofu and Golden Threadfin Bream Soup

番茄豆腐紅衫魚湯

材料：

紅衫魚 300克

番茄 1個

豆腐 1盒

薑 30克

鹽 少許

步驟：

1. 番茄、豆腐切件；薑切片。

2. 紅衫魚印乾水份，燒熱油，煎紅衫魚至全熟。

3. 加入滾水、薑、番茄、豆腐，蓋上蓋，轉中火煮30分鐘；加少許鹽調味。

Tomato, Tofu and Golden Threadfin Bream Soup

Ingredients:

Golden threadfin bream 300g

Tomato 1 pc

Tofu 1 box

Ginger 30g

Salt little

Steps:

1. Cut tomato and tofu into pieces. Slice ginger.

2. Wipe golden threadfin bream with kitchen paper, heat the oil, pan fry golden threadfin bream until well done.

3. Put in boiled water, ginger, tomato and tofu, cover the lid and cook 30 mins with mid-heat. Season with a little bit salt.

