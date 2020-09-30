三餸一湯｜蒜蓉牛油煎三文魚 Pan fried Salmon with Garlic and Butter Sauce

蒜蓉牛油煎三文魚

材料：

三文魚 1塊

蒜頭 11片

牛油 30克

鹽 1茶匙

胡椒粉 1茶匙

生粉 1湯匙

步驟：

1. 蒜頭切碎；三文魚印乾水分，加入鹽、胡椒粉，醃10分鐘。

2. 燒熱油，加入蒜粒，炸2分鐘，取出。

3. 三文魚撲上生粉，原鑊煎三文魚至金黃色，取出。

4. 燒熱牛油，加入蒜頭，炸至微微金黃色，加入到三文魚中。

Pan fried Salmon with Garlic and Butter Sauce

Ingredients:

Salmon 1 pc

Garlic 11 slices

Butter 30g

Salt 1 teaspoon

Pepper 1 teaspoon

Cornstarch 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Mince garlic. Wipe salmon with kitchen paper, then put in salt and pepper, marinate 10 mins.

2. Heat the oil, put in minced garlic, deep fry 2 mins then take out.

3. Put cornstarch into salmon, pan fry salmon until golden brown in the same pan then take out.

4. Heat the butter, put in garlic and deep fry until a little golden brown, then add into salmon.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記！

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯！

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入！

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android