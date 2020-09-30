三餸一湯｜蘋果醋青瓜小番茄卷 Cucumber and Baby Tomato Roll with Apple Cider Vinegar Sauce

蘋果醋青瓜小番茄卷

材料：

青瓜 1條

小番茄 100克

蘋果醋 1湯匙

日本醬油 1湯匙

糖 1茶匙

麻油 1湯匙

黃芥末籽 1湯匙

步驟：

1. 青瓜刨薄片，用青瓜片捲起小番茄，將其擺上碟。

2. 將蘋果醋、日本醬油、糖、麻油、黃芥末籽混合成醬汁，備用。

3. 醬汁加入至青瓜小番茄卷。

Cucumber and Baby Tomato Roll with Apple Cider Vinegar Sauce

Ingredients:

Cucumber 1 pc

Baby tomato 100g

Apple cider vinegar 1 tablespoon

Japanese soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Sesame oil 1 tablespoon

Wholegrain mustard 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Slice cucumber, use sliced cucumber roll the baby tomato, then put it on the plate.

2. Mix apple cider vinegar, Japanese soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil and wholegrain mustard as sauce.

3. Put the sauce into cucumber and baby tomato roll.

