蘋果日報慈善基金
香港
台灣
北美
香港台灣北美
我要訂閱
English

三餸一湯｜蘋果醋青瓜小番茄卷 Cucumber and Baby Tomato Roll with Apple Cider Vinegar Sauce

8分鐘前

蘋果醋青瓜小番茄卷

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜是日菜單 蘋果醋青瓜小番茄卷 藜麥薯仔蒸肉餅 蒜蓉牛油煎三文魚 番茄豆腐紅衫魚湯

材料：

青瓜 1條

相關新聞：三餸一湯｜番茄豆腐紅衫魚湯 Tomato, Tofu and Golden Threadfin Bream Soup

小番茄 100克

蘋果醋 1湯匙

日本醬油 1湯匙

糖 1茶匙

麻油 1湯匙

黃芥末籽 1湯匙

步驟：

1. 青瓜刨薄片，用青瓜片捲起小番茄，將其擺上碟。

2. 將蘋果醋、日本醬油、糖、麻油、黃芥末籽混合成醬汁，備用。

3. 醬汁加入至青瓜小番茄卷。

Cucumber and Baby Tomato Roll with Apple Cider Vinegar Sauce

Ingredients:

Cucumber 1 pc

Baby tomato 100g

Apple cider vinegar 1 tablespoon

Japanese soy sauce 1 tablespoon

Sugar 1 teaspoon

Sesame oil 1 tablespoon

Wholegrain mustard 1 tablespoon

Steps:

1. Slice cucumber, use sliced cucumber roll the baby tomato, then put it on the plate.

2. Mix apple cider vinegar, Japanese soy sauce, sugar, sesame oil and wholegrain mustard as sauce.

3. Put the sauce into cucumber and baby tomato roll.

-----------------------------

免費推廣小店，《蘋果》18區分區小廣告，立即按此登記

-----------------------------

工作辛勞想食餐好？《飲食男女》每日為大家示範三餸一湯

-----------------------------

《飲食男女》全新酒鬼專用Facebook Group「酒鬼男女」，立即加入

-----------------------------

《蘋果》英文版免費試睇：了解更多

英文版已登錄《蘋果》App，立即下載/ 更新：iOS / Android

食譜西菜涼拌素食蔬菜15分鐘以下
一格照片，一個故事，Follow蘋果Instagram！
BannerBanner